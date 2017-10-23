Flash Flood Warning for Greenbrier Monroe and Giles counties - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Flash Flood Warning for Greenbrier Monroe and Giles counties

By Travis Roberts, Chief Meteorologist
BULLETIN - EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTED
Flash Flood Warning
National Weather Service BLACKSBURG VA
658 PM EDT MON OCT 23 2017

The National Weather Service in BLACKSBURG has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
The City of Covington in west central Virginia...
Alleghany County in west central Virginia...
Northeastern Giles County in southwestern Virginia...
Craig County in southwestern Virginia...
North central Floyd County in southwestern Virginia...
Montgomery County in southwestern Virginia...
Greenbrier County in southeastern West Virginia...
Monroe County in southeastern West Virginia...

* Until 100 AM EDT Tuesday

* At 656 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated 
heavy rain falling across the warned area. Up to three and half 
inches of rain has already fallen in a few areas. Flash flooding 
is expected to begin shortly.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Blacksburg...
Christiansburg...
Alleghany...
Covington...
and Clifton Forge.

Additional rainfall amounts of one to two inches are possible in the 
warned area mainly northeast of a line from Union to Christiansburg. 

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

