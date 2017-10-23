Mercer Co. officials consider program that prevents drug rearrests

The director of the state drug control policy made a stop in Mercer County to discuss a program that could keep drug criminals from being rearrested.

The "Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion" program or "LEAD" gives officers the option to send a drug criminal directly to a treatment center instead of jail.

The goal of the program is to get those suffering from addiction immediate help at the time of the crime, and keep them from cycling through the jail system.

“We’re not talking about the people that come from Detroit or Baltimore or Atlanta and bring in 3.4.500 grams of heroin.," Director Jim Johnson said. "We know where those people need to be and that’s in the criminal justice system. We’re talking about the people that have got addicted to opioid over the years and dealing with that addiction. And the resources that it’s taking from law enforcement dealing with these people over and over again."

Johnson says rearresting our way out of the drug crisis simply isn’t working.

“This is more than a law enforcement problem. Law enforcement is seeing things that we have never ever experienced. When we look at the NAS (Neonatal abstinence syndrome) rates, when we look at the Hepatitis rights, when we look at the spike in HIV rates that are going on. When we look at the medical costs this could bankrupt this state. I mean we’re talking hundreds of millions of dollars."

Officials in Charleston implemented the LEAD program three years ago and so far, it has helped to change the lives of those suffering from addiction.

“Statistics show that 74% of clients were not rearrested after entering the program within the first six months, and within a year, 66% were not rearrested," said Dana Petroff, Director of Addiction Services at the Prestera Center.

Mercer County Bailey says he has had to arrest some repeat drug offenders nearly 30 times.

“I’d be afraid to guess our repeat offenders that we arrest and we could take a bite out of that, that’ll certainly help," Bailey said.