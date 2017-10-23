UPDATE: Missing Raleigh County miner found deceased

Mine safety officials have recovered the body of a missing coal miner in Raleigh County.

According to Samantha Smith with the WV Dept. of Commerce, the miner was first reported missing at 7:10 a.m. Monday at the Marfork Coal Comany LLC, Horse Creek Eagle Deep Mine located in Dorothy, WV. He "was later found deceased in the raw coal stockpile at the Marfork Processing Plant near Pettus, WV in Raleigh County."

The deceased miner has been identified as James Ray Adkins, 48, of Colcord, WV. Adkins was a belt man and fire boss at the mine.

Inspectors from both the West Virginia Office of Miners' Health, Safety and Training (MHS&T) and Mine Safety and Health Administration(MSHA) are on site. They working to determine what caused Adkins' death.

Both the coal mine and the coal processing plant have been idled.

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin released the following statement after learning of Adkins' death:

“I am heartbroken to learn of the loss of James Adkins in Raleigh County today," said Sen. Joe Minchin. "We are again reminded of the incredible sacrifices made by our coal miners and their families each and every day. Gayle and I extend our thoughts and prayers to the friends and family of Mr. Adkins."

There have been seven fatalities reported at West Virginia mines in 2017. Click here to read the MHS&T investigative reports from previous fatal mining accidents.

