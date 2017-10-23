UPDATE: Missing Raleigh County miner found deceased

Mine safety officials have recovered the body of a missing coal miner in Raleigh County.More >>
Heavy rains & gusty winds will impact the region Monday, followed by unseasonably chilly temperatures by Wednesday.More >>
State Police have released the name of a man killed in a motorcycle crash on Route 219 in Greenbrier County.More >>
The Thirty-One Gives organization put together a fashion show to bring awareness domestic violence during the month of October.More >>
Public schools are closed in a West Virginia county where a fire in an old warehouse continues to smolder.More >>
It was all about the dogs Sunday in Raleigh County, as pet owners and their furry friends made no bones about dressing up for the Halloween season.More >>
Normally, Halloween and demolition derbies don't have a lot in common, but Saturday, these two events crossed paths in an interesting way. The spirit of Halloween was in the air... and the grandstands... at the Tazewell County Fairgrounds, for the second annual Monster Bash demolition derby and figure-8 race.More >>
A two vehicle accident on 460 has sent two people to the hospital.More >>
