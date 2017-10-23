Fashion show held for Domestic Violence Awareness

The Thirty-One Gives organization put together a fashion show to bring awareness the domestic violence during the month of October.

The Domestic Violence Awareness Fashion Show held at New Salem United Methodist Church in Bluefield, featured women and girls of all ages, that strutted down the runway sporting clothing, jewelry, and makeup all from female vendors.

Admission into the show was just a simple item that could be donated to the “Stop Abusive Family Environments” or S.A.F.E. housing facility that supports women and children that escape violent situations.

The show also featured a raffle that raised proceeds for the S.A.F.E. house.

Organizers say they wanted to be sure to send a message to women who find themselves in tough situations.

"I think even in this day people think domestic violence doesn’t happen, it doesn’t going on," said Mayrissa Fender. "We wanted people to know it does and there’s a place you can go there’s information you can get, and you can be safe and you can live in a much better situation and live a happy life.”