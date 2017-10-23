UPDATE: Name released in fatal motorcycle crash in Greenbrier County

State Police have released the name of a man killed in a motorcycle crash on Route 219 in Greenbrier County.

The crash happened around 8:00 p.m. Saturday night near the Pocahontas County border. According to the state police, the motorcyclist appeared to have lost control while driving around a curve and slide into a ditch. No other vehicles were involved.

The victim was identified as Gerald Shelton, 55, of Maryland.

