UPDATE: Name released in fatal motorcycle crash in Greenbrier County

By WVVA Newsroom
GREENBRIER VALLEY -

State Police have released the name of a man killed in a motorcycle crash on Route 219 in Greenbrier County.

The crash happened around 8:00 p.m. Saturday night near the Pocahontas County border. According to the state police, the motorcyclist appeared to have lost control while driving around a curve and slide into a ditch. No other vehicles were involved.

The victim was identified as Gerald Shelton, 55, of Maryland. 

-Original post by Joshua Bolden

State Troopers have confirmed to WVVA a person has died after a motorcycle
accident in Greenbrier County.

Trooper Bynum tells us it happened along Route 219 at the Pocahontas and Greenbrier County lines
The motorcyclist lost control of the bike coming around a curve and slide into a ditch.

The individual was transported to the hospital in Greenbrier Valley.

White Sulphur Springs EMS, West Virginia State police, the sheriff department were among those who responded to the scene.

