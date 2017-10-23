State police confirm motorcyclist dies after accident along Route 219

State Troopers have confirmed to WVVA a person has died after a motorcycle

accident in Greenbrier County.

Trooper Bynum tells us it happened along Route 219 at the Pocahontas and Greenbrier County lines

The motorcyclist lost control of the bike coming around a curve and slide into a ditch.

The individual was transported to the hospital in Greenbrier Valley.

White Sulphur Springs EMS, West Virginia State police, the sheriff department were among those who responded to the scene.