State police confirm motorcyclist dies after accident along Route 219

Posted:
By Joshua Bolden, Multimedia Journalist
GREENBRIER VALLEY -

State Troopers have confirmed to WVVA a person has died after a motorcycle
accident in Greenbrier County.

Trooper Bynum tells us it happened along Route 219 at the Pocahontas and Greenbrier County lines
The motorcyclist lost control of the bike coming around a curve and slide into a ditch.

The individual was transported to the hospital in Greenbrier Valley.

White Sulphur Springs EMS, West Virginia State police, the sheriff department were among those who responded to the scene.

