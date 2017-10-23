Bluefield College men's and women's soccer fall on senior day - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Bluefield College men's and women's soccer fall on senior day

Posted:

College Soccer 10/22:

Men:

Reinhardt 2- Bluefield College 0

Women: 

Reinhardt 3- Bluefield College 0

