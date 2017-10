Old West Virginia plant in flames; no timeline to quell them

Public schools are closed in a West Virginia county where a fire in an old warehouse continues to smolder.

Rain was forecast Monday in Parkersburg, where the former Ames tool plant caught fire on Saturday.

The weather forecast and concerns over smoke prompted officials to call off classes in Wood County. West Virginia University at Parkersburg also closed its main campus Monday.

Lubeck Volunteer Fire Chief Mark Stewart told The Parkersburg News and Sentinel that firefighters from 31 departments from West Virginia and Ohio responded. Officials said the main fire was put out Saturday but some hot spots remained.

No injuries were reported, although Camden Clark Hospital spokesman Roger Lockhart says a few people sought treatment for breathing issues due to the smoke.

Information from: News and Sentinel (Parkersburg, W.Va.), http://www.newsandsentinel.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

-Original post

An old West Virginia plant is engulfed in flames and fire crews say there's no time frame for quelling them.

The Parkersburg Fire Department posted on social media Saturday morning that crews fought the fire overnight at the Ames Plant .1 and remain working at the scene.

The department urged people with respiratory issues or difficulty breathing to avoid the smoke cloud being produced.

Parkersburg Police Supervisor Jill Murphy says a call came in about the fire after midnight. Murphy says it's not an active plant and nothing hazardous was stored there. Police are not aware of any injuries at this point.

The National Weather Service in Charleston said on social media that winds will push the smoke from the industrial fire across the Ohio River into Washington County, Ohio.