Old West Virginia plant in flames; no timeline to quell them

Public schools are closed in a West Virginia county where a fire in an old warehouse continues to smolder.More >>
Public schools are closed in a West Virginia county where a fire in an old warehouse continues to smolder.More >>
State Troopers have confirmed to WVVA a person has died after a motorcycle accident in Greenbrier County.More >>
State Troopers have confirmed to WVVA a person has died after a motorcycle accident in Greenbrier County.More >>
Some local women put together an event that gave some ladies the opportunity to strut their stuff for Domestic Violence Awareness.
Alexis Johnson reports.More >>
Some local women put together an event that gave some ladies the opportunity to strut their stuff for Domestic Violence Awareness.
Alexis Johnson reports.More >>
It was all about the dogs Sunday in Raleigh County, as pet owners and their furry friends made no bones about dressing up for the Halloween season.More >>
It was all about the dogs Sunday in Raleigh County, as pet owners and their furry friends made no bones about dressing up for the Halloween season.More >>
Normally, Halloween and demolition derbies don't have a lot in common, but Saturday, these two events crossed paths in an interesting way. The spirit of Halloween was in the air... and the grandstands... at the Tazewell County Fairgrounds, for the second annual Monster Bash demolition derby and figure-8 race.More >>
Normally, Halloween and demolition derbies don't have a lot in common, but Saturday, these two events crossed paths in an interesting way. The spirit of Halloween was in the air... and the grandstands... at the Tazewell County Fairgrounds, for the second annual Monster Bash demolition derby and figure-8 race.More >>
A two vehicle accident on 460 has sent two people to the hospital.More >>
A two vehicle accident on 460 has sent two people to the hospital.More >>
Officers with the Tazewell County Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's help in the search for a male in the Raven area.More >>
Officers with the Tazewell County Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's help in the search for a male in the Raven area.More >>
Heavy rains will impact the region Monday, followed by unseasonably chilly temperatures by Wednesday.More >>
Heavy rains will impact the region Monday, followed by unseasonably chilly temperatures by Wednesday.More >>