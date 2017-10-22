Fire continues to smolder in former West Virginia tool plant

The director of the state drug control policy made a stop in Mercer County to discuss a program that could keep drug criminals from being rearrested. The "Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion" program or "LEAD" gives officers the option to send a drug criminal directly to a treatment center instead of jail.More >>
A Virginia appeals court has declined to revisit its reversal of a woman's felony child abuse conviction in the death of her 5-year-old son, who was found dead in a septic tank.More >>
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has declared a state of emergency in a county where a fire at an old warehouse continues to smolder.More >>
Mine safety officials have recovered the body of a missing coal miner in Raleigh County.More >>
Heavy rains & gusty winds will impact the region Monday, followed by unseasonably chilly temperatures by Wednesday.More >>
State Police have released the name of a man killed in a motorcycle crash on Route 219 in Greenbrier County.More >>
The Thirty-One Gives organization put together a fashion show to bring awareness domestic violence during the month of October.More >>
It was all about the dogs Sunday in Raleigh County, as pet owners and their furry friends made no bones about dressing up for the Halloween season.More >>
