Operation Underdog holds inaugural "Tricks and Treats" event

It was all about the dogs Sunday in Raleigh County, as pet owners and their furry friends made no bones about dressing up for the Halloween season.

And for one local animal rescue team, the event was more than just a doggone good time; it was about giving some overlooked dogs, a second chance.

Pet Supplies Plus and Operation Underdog teamed up Sunday for an inaugural event called "Tricks and Treats."

Vendors donated items to be raffled off to help raise money for Operation Underdog, and in the spirit of Halloween, organizers held a dog costume contest.

Erica Jones is one of the co-founders of Operation Underdog, a local rescue organization that takes dogs that are facing being put down and gives them a second chance.

"Most of the underdogs that we have here today, have all either had parvo, or had a broken leg, or had been very very sick,” Jones said. “So we tend to take in the animals that need us the most."

That effort requires a lot of funding, which is why Operation Underdog relies on community support to keep their mission going.

That's why Robin Massey of Pet Supplies Plus decided to donate the space and resources for the event.

“I've dealt with dogs personally in my past that were harder to adopt,” Massey said. “It's the one that you go in the shelter and it's sitting in the back and he's shy or she's shy. So Operation Underdog, they bring those guys out and show the real potential that the pet has."