Hundreds attend Monster Bash derby in Tazewell

Normally, Halloween and demolition derbies don't have a lot in common, but Saturday, these two events crossed paths in an interesting way.

The spirit of Halloween was in the air... and the grandstands... at the Tazewell County Fairgrounds, for the second annual Monster Bash demolition derby and figure-8 race. Not only was there action on the track, but the Bash featured a costume contest for anyone who wanted to participate. One of the officials overseeing the event was Kristy Maggard, who says her costume was inspired by her job at a local hospital. "I work in the laboratory actually. So I borrowed some scrubs and threw some fake blood on them, haha! I thought I'd be a surgeon for a day... give myself a promotion!"

Watching the event from the stands was Tracey Bennington and her 3-year-old son Jasper. Bennington says this was their first time to the derby. When asked why her family chose to attend, Bennington said, "Just to have a good time, and so Jasper could watch the cars and get free candy."

Probably the "scariest" moment of the Monster Bash occurred during a figure-8 race for trucks. Kevin McGlothlin was driving his Bandy Auto pickup when he flipped it while going around a turn. To add insult to injury, he was battling for the lead at the time of the incident. Needless to say, the race was brought to an immediate halt. I caught up with McGlothlin back in the pit area. What happened? "I just caught somebody's tire and it rolled me over." So what was rolling his pickup like? "Aw, it was a blast!"

Undaunted, McGlothlin and his team were able to fix up the truck enough to compete in a consolation race later in the evening.