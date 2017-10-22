Two transported to hospital after crash on Route 460 - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Two transported to hospital after crash on Route 460

Posted:
By WVVA Newsroom
(WVVA) -

A two vehicle accident on 460 has sent two people to the hospital.

The accident happened near the border of the Virginia and West Virginia state line. 

According to Bluefield, Virginia police department, one of the victims was flown to the Charleston Area Medical Center.

A second victim was transported to Bluefield Regional Hospital.

Stay with WVVA on-air and online for the latest.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.