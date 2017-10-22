Heavy rain, gusty winds possible through Monday evening

Heavy rains will impact the region Monday, followed by unseasonably chilly temperatures by Wednesday. A strong southerly flow will bring windy conditions through Monday, with some gusts up to 30 mph at times.

An moist low pressure area will spread showers over the region Monday, arriving by noon, followed by a heavy rain band from about 4pm – sundown. Rainfall totals of 1-2 inches are likely in that 6-hour period before tapering off to occasional light showers overnight as a cold front moves through after the low pressure area moves northward. Though no widespread flooding issues are expected, with leaf-clogged storm drains, isolated/minor flooding issues may arise into the afternoon and evening on Monday.

A severe thunderstorm threat does exist mainly east of I-77 Monday afternoon. This half our viewing area will be in a "marginal/5%" risk for isolated severe storms that could produce gusty winds over 58mph. Secure those outside items, including the Halloween decor! East of the I-81 corridor toward the VA Piedmont, the severe threat is higher, as well as the threat for a brief isolated spin-up of a tornado or two into Monday evening.

Expect mostly-cloudy conditions Tuesday as cooler air filters in from the north with a continued breeze. Afternoon temps will hold in the 50s, and by daybreak Wednesday most area will be in the upper 30s. As the center of cold air moves overhead Wednesday afternoon, some scattered chilly showers will develop as high temperatures remain in the 40s. With a breeze, real-feel (or wind-chill effect) temps will be around 40. There could even be a few snowflakes mixed in with the showers along the higher ridges (Western Greenbrier/Pocahontas counties), but no accumulations are expected.

Temperatures will drop to about freezing late Wednesday night/Thursday morning, but the cold air will depart quickly, allowing afternoon reading to recover up to the 50s Thursday, and into the 60s for football Friday. Another cold front will arrive sometime next Saturday, followed by a similar cold snap early next week. As of now, Halloween is looking chilly with temps in the 30s that evening.