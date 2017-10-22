Tazewell County Sheriff's Office searching for a man in the Raven area

Officers with the Tazewell County Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's help in the search for a male in the Raven area.

According the Department's Facebook page he was caught on camera several weeks ago climbing into a church building in the Raven area.

The facility is near the Tazewell and Russell County line.

In the video below this article he is seen wearing a red shirt.

Authorities also point out that the male has a unique gait.

If you recognize him you are asked to call the department's non-emergency number 276-988-0902 or send the Tazewell County Sheriff's Office a private message on Facebook.

