Bluefield College records fourth straight win - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Bluefield College records fourth straight win

Posted:

The Bluefield College Rams football team has come into their own of late, winning their last three games and on Saturday night made it a fourth straight win after defeating University of the Cumberlands 22-10. The Rams were led by Cason Whitt who was 10-17, throwing for 105 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions. Rashad Butler had 152 yards on 21 carries. DaMarcus Winbush had nine tackles and a sack to lead the defense. The Rams improve to 5-3 on the year. Next week they will host Union College in their final home game of the season. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.