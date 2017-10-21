Bluefield College records fourth straight win

The Bluefield College Rams football team has come into their own of late, winning their last three games and on Saturday night made it a fourth straight win after defeating University of the Cumberlands 22-10. The Rams were led by Cason Whitt who was 10-17, throwing for 105 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions. Rashad Butler had 152 yards on 21 carries. DaMarcus Winbush had nine tackles and a sack to lead the defense. The Rams improve to 5-3 on the year. Next week they will host Union College in their final home game of the season.