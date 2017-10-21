Concord wins to snap losing skid

The Concord Mountain Lions entered Saturday's non-conference game against UNC-Pembroke having lost their last four games in a row. They were able to change their recent bad luck and came out on top with a 31-22 victory. The Mountain Lions were led by Adam Fulton who was 13-23 throwing for 123 yards and one touchdown pass with no interceptions. Senior running back Jamal Petty had 125 yards on 12 carries and a one touchdown. Jonathan Roebuck also had an interception for a touchdown to lead the Mountain Lion defense. Concord improves to 2-6 on the season. Next up, they will be at West Liberty on October 28th.