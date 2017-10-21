WVSSAC Soccer Sectional Update 10/21 - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

WVSSAC Soccer Sectional Update 10/21

Posted:

Bluefield, WV

WVVA-TV

WVSSAC HS Soccer Sectionals 10/21

AA/A Region 3 Section 2 Boys Final:

Oak Hill 2- Pikeview 0

Red Devils win sectional title.

AA/A Region 3 Section 2 Girls Final: 

Oak Hill 2- Bluefield 0

Red Devils win sectional title.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.