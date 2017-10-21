Concord University professor passes away

Concord University is mourning the loss of one of its own.

The university announced Saturday evening that Dr. John David Smith, a professor of Social Work has passed away.

The Alumni Lounge on the third floor of the Student Center at Concord will be open on Sunday, Oct. 22 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. for anyone wanting to speak to a member of the "care team."

The university's statement reads in part:

Smith's involvement at Concord encompassed many levels ranging from academics to administration to alumni activities. He was a beloved mentor to students, a respected faculty member, a dedicated alumnus and a leader in higher education beyond Concord. He served as Department Chair, Master of Social Work Program Director, Director of Legal Studies and the Pre-Law Program and the ALEF Program Director. Smith had also served as Concord's Vice President and Academic Dean. His community involvement extended to the Town of Athens where he made his home.

