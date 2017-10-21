38th annual Bridge day brings tens of thousands to NRG

The New River Gorge Bridge, at forty years old, means just as much to the state of West Virginia, as it did the day crews finished construction on the 3,000 foot long steel arch structure.

But for the tens of thousands flocking to Fayette Co. each year for Bridge Day, it's not about how long it takes to get across, but instead, how long it takes to get to the bottom.

“You don't even hear the crowd behind you anymore,” BASE jumper Kyle Robinson said. “You're just focused on whatever you've got in your mind. The backflip, the handheld jump you're doing, whatever you've got. You're just zoned in."

78 year old Ron McFarland drove about 8 hours from Springfield, IL, to base jump off the bridge. He's been to Bridge day six times, and made two successful jumps on Saturday.

“As long as my health holds out, I'll keep doing it," McFarland said. “It's a thrill. You step off that bridge, it's an adrenaline rush you wouldn't believe."

It's the bravery displayed by McFarland and the hundreds of other BASE jumpers that's inspiring a new generation of thrill-seekers.

Like Ella Brinson, who came from Maryland with her dad to enjoy the day.

“I thought it was like terrifying,” Brinson said. “And now I'm getting used to it, and it's like, that kind of looks fun."

This was the 38th year for Bridge Day.

Bridge Day is West Virginia's largest one day festival and it is the one of the largest extreme sports event in the world.

Bridge Day is hosted by the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce.

The first official New River Gorge Bridge Day was in 1980.