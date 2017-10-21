Navy ship christened after West Virginia native, WWII hero

The university announced Saturday evening that Dr. John David Smith, a professor of Social Work has passed away.More >>
The New River Gorge Bridge, at forty years old, means just as much to the state of West Virginia, as it did the day crews finished construction on the 3,000 foot long steel arch structure.More >>
Medal of Honor recipient "Woody" Williams was on hand in San Diego to christen a Navy ship named in his honor.More >>
A 71 year-old woman and 74 year-old man, both from Narrows, died in a wreck that also injured a 40 year-old man from Pearisburg.More >>
Police in Virginia have arrested a man on charges of terrorism and detonating an explosive in Williamsburg near William & Mary.More >>
A jury has convicted the accused trigger man in the 2016 fatal shooting of a longtime coal executive in West Virginia.More >>
Welcome to WVVA's LIVE Friday Night Football Scoreboard! Get up-to-the-minute scores from games across the Two Virginias' throughout the night. Be sure and tune-in to our Friday Night Football broadcast with A.J. and Matthew on WVVA-TV or WVVA.com at 11:15.More >>
Juanita Vance said her daughter's trouble at school started last year, when she was repeatedly bullied by another girl at Independence Middle School.More >>
