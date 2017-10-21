Virginia State Police identify two who died in Route 460 wreck

A 71 year-old woman and 74 year-old man, both from Narrows, died in a wreck that also injured a 40 year-old man from Pearisburg.

Virginia State Police identified the man and woman as Barbara A. Gilmer and her passenger, Dwight M. Gilmer. Both died at the scene of the wreck early Friday afternoon.

Below is the full update sent to WVVA News by Corinne N. Geller, Public Relations Director for the Virginia State Police:

Virginia State Police Senior Trooper B.D. Williams is investigating a fatal crash in Giles County. The crash occurred at 12:20 p.m., on Friday (Oct. 20), on Route 460 at Clendennin Road.

A 2014 Chevrolet Equinox was pulling out from Clendennin Road when it pulled into the path of a 2017 Dodge Ram traveling west on Route 460. The Ram was unable to avoid the Equinox and the two vehicles collided in the intersection.

The driver of the Equinox, Barbara A. Gilmer, 71, of Narrows, Va., and her passenger, Dwight M. Gilmer, 74, of Narrows, Va., both died at the scene.

The driver of the Ram, a 40-year-old male from Pearisburg, Va., suffered only minor injuries in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation. Alcohol was not a factor. No charges will be placed.