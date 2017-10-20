Marshall crushes Middle Tennessee

Murfressboro, TN

Marshall picked up its first win at Middle Tennessee in a big way. The Herd rolled past the Blue Raiders 38-10 on Friday night. With the victory, Marshall improves to 6-1 on the season, and 3-0 in Conference USA.

The Thundering Herd attack was powered by Tyler King who had 129 yards on 23 carries and 2 touchdowns. Keion Davis also chipped in with 2 rushing touchdowns. The Marshall defense was stout as well giving up just 273 yards total offense while picking up 2 turnovers and 6 sacks.

Up next, Marshall will host FIU next Saturday. Kickoff will be at 2:30 pm.