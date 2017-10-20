Marshall crushes Middle Tennessee - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Marshall crushes Middle Tennessee

Posted:

Murfressboro, TN

WVVA-TV

Marshall picked up its first win at Middle Tennessee in a big way.  The Herd rolled past the Blue Raiders 38-10 on Friday night.  With the victory, Marshall improves to 6-1 on the season, and 3-0 in Conference USA.

The Thundering Herd attack was powered by Tyler King who had 129 yards on 23 carries and 2 touchdowns.  Keion Davis also chipped in with 2 rushing touchdowns.  The Marshall defense was stout as well giving up just 273 yards total offense while picking up 2 turnovers and 6 sacks.

Up next, Marshall will host FIU next Saturday.  Kickoff will be at 2:30 pm.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.