Jury finds man guilty in longtime coal exec's killing

WILLIAMSON, W.Va. (AP) - A jury has convicted the accused trigger man in the 2016 fatal shooting of a longtime coal executive in West Virginia.

News outlets report that 22-year-old Anthony Raheem Arriaga of Ohio was found guilty Friday of first-degree murder, first-degree robbery and two counts of conspiracy.

Prosecutors said Arriaga told police he killed Bennett "Ben" Hatfield in May 2016 in a plan to steal his SUV and sell it for parts.

Arriaga's attorney, Jane Moran, said in court that authorities didn't investigate if accused co-conspirator 20-year-old Brandon Fitzpatrick, of Kentucky, could have shot Hatfield.

Fitzpatrick heads to trial on a murder charge next month.

Arriaga pleaded guilty to murder and robbery charges in April, but later withdrew his plea.

