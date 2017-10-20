Mercer Co. students honored for attendance campaign

The Mercer County School District looked to honor students who take attendance seriously through an attendance awareness award ceremony.

The "Attendance Matters" campaign ran through the month of September and wrapped up with an awards ceremony to honor students participated in a video contest open to all grade levels. .Students were asked to make their own "attendance matters" campaigns.

"We have pretty good attendance in Mercer County," said Stefanie Copp, Mercer County Elementary Instructional Coach. "We just wanted to do our part in promoting good attendance and how important it is to come to school."

The winners of the "Attendance Matters" video contest were as follows:

Division I- Lasmeet/Matoaka

Division II- Bluefield Middle

Division III- Pike View High

The average daily attendance rate for Mercer County Schools in the 2016-2017 school year was 94.5%.