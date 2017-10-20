Concerned parents bring bullying complaints to Independence Middle and High schools

COAL CITY, W.Va. (WVVA) Juanita Vance said her daughter's trouble at school started last year, when she was repeatedly bullied by another girl at Independence Middle School. Vance said she went to the principal and a cease and desist order was filed. The problem was solved, or so she thought.



"First day of high school, same girl, new problem. She's calling her names and kicking her books across the floor," said Vance.



Vance said Independence High School's Principal, John Henry, addressed the problem right away. "He said if it happens again, she is going to be suspended. That seemed to work for awhile, but then he left. There were substitutions and now it's still going on."



Her daughter usually walks all the way to Independence Middle School each day, explained Vance, to avoid a confrontation where the buses load. But on Monday, she said she couldn't get away fast enough.



A fight recorded Monday at the school shows her daughter fighting the girl and a teacher trying to intervene. While her daughter was suspended, Vance claims her attacker was allowed to return to school. And when she did return, on Wednesday and Thursday, there were two more fights with the same student.



Vance showed WVVA News documentation of where she has went to the school in the days and weeks leading up to the attack. And more recently, she has appealed to the Raleigh County Board of Education and to the West Virginia Board of Edu., but to no end. She said the fights continue.



"She's an honor student. She works very hard. I don't have any problem with my child. But she comes here and it's like she's beaten down everyday."



Meanwhile, another parents of an 8th grader at Independence Middle School, is sharing a similar story. She claims her daughter's arm was broken in a locker by another student.



"Kids pick on her. A boy even threatened to rape her to teach her what it's like to be with a real man," said Rose Duncan.

Her concern isn't that school leaders are not taking action when it happens; they are. It's that despite all the policies in place, the attacks continue. "My daughter cries everyday. She doesn't want to go to school. She cries when she gets off the bus. She's humiliated."



WVVA News reached out to the board office for more on the repeated attacks and the policies in place to protect students.



While Dir. of Pupil Services Eric Dillon said he couldn't comment on either cases due to privacy concerns, he said there are numerous protections in place for students:



Some of those protections include signed contracts with students at the beginning of the year and extensive staff stationed across the school. As tools to combat bullying, Dillon said school leaders can also implement schedule changes, in-school suspension, out-of-school suspension, and even criminal charges if the situation warrants it. Ultimately, he said the decision is made by the administrators at each particular school.



