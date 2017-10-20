Juveniles charged with making threats at Raleigh County high sch - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Juveniles charged with making threats at Raleigh County high school

BECKLEY, WV (WVVA) -

Two juveniles have been charged for making threats to students and staff at a Raleigh County high school.

The two incidents happened on October 10, 2017 and October 11, 2017 at Woodrow Wilson High School. 

According to Capt. David Farley with the Beckley Police Department, "both juvenile offenders have been charged for the crimes."

No other details are known. 

The Raleigh County Board of Education will determine further disciplinary action against the two juveniles. 

