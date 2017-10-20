3 charged in theft at Wyoming County mine

Three people are charged with stealing thousands of dollars in mining equipment from a Wyoming County mine.

Nick Hatfield, 25, of Baileysville, WV, Troy Porter, 39, and Jamie Nicole Stewart, 37, both of Marianna, WV are accused of stealing $15,000 worth of mining bits from Brooks Run Coal Company on October 4.

Witnesses reported seeing two masked men near the coal company on the day of the theft. Deputies also used security video to help identify the suspects.

Hatfield was charged with grand larceny, driving revoked, and conspiracy to commit a felony. Porter was charged with grand larceny, trafficking stolen property, and conspiracy to commit a felony. Stewart was charged with conspiracy to commit a felony. Porter was taken to Southern Regional Jail on $20,000 bond. Stewart was also taken to SRJ on a $10,000 bond. Hatfield is scheduled to arrive at SRJ Friday afternoon.

Deputies said about $5,000 in mining bits were recovered from a residence Lynco area.