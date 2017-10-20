3 charged in theft at Wyoming County mine

Three people are charged with stealing thousands of dollars in mining equipment from a Wyoming County mine.More >>
West Virginia's top court has reinstated a terrorism charge against a school custodian accused of threatening to get a gun and shoot people in the school if his workload was increased.More >>
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) The group, which mentors at-risk children, might have to close its Beckley office.More >>
U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith discusses Drug-Take-Back-Day and shares his optimism on the future of energy industry.More >>
The Mercer County Commission has set out to remind citizens of the safe ways to get rid of yard brush and debris. Starting October 20th the commission along with the county litter control will be initiating a fall clean up.More >>
West Virginia's Secretary of Education and the Arts Gayle Conelly Manchin is set to speak at the Community Foundation of the Virginia's Annual Dinner.More >>
A groundbreaking ceremony was held Thursday for a multi-million dollar investment to move Tazewell Community Health from its current location.More >>
