Big Brothers Big Sisters considers suspending some programs after loss of funding

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) After accepting a grant to help LGTBQ children and teenagers last month, Big Brothers Big Sisters of South Central West Virginia announced on Friday the lose of thousands of dollars in promised donations.

The $20,000 grant was given to the organization to increase staff knowledge of LGBTQ issues through training and provide assistance with developing local partnerships to best serve LGBTQ youth, according to a press release by their Exec. Dir. Sara McDowell,

Soon after accepting the LGBTQ grant, however, McDowell said a representative of three foundations halted funding to the organization and has not fulfilled a financial pledge made late last year.

The amount was so great, according to McDowell, that the organization may have to close their Beckley office.

"Big Brothers Big Sisters believes inherent in every child is the ability to succeed and thrive in life. We stand true to our mission to provide children facing adversity with strong and enduring, professionally supported one-to-one relationships that change their lives for the better, forever," said McDowell. "This includes all children."

"One in three kids don’t have the support of a caring role model. Studies show LGBTQ youth are less likely than their non-LGBTQ peers to have supportive adults in their lives. Every day we see the positive impact mentoring can have, and for LGBTQ youth, this can be especially important since they are at greater risk of attempting suicide and being victim to hate crimes and bullying."

"Suspending services, even temporarily, would have a negative impact on the children currently in our program. Many would feel let down yet again. Another disappointment in a series of disappointments. Rejected again."

McDowell said she has made countless fundraising calls over the past few weeks, so she will not have to tell a child he or she can’t see their mentor for a while. "But time is not on our side for keeping all of our programs running. So I’m now reaching out to all West Virginians - and others who care about kids - who want to ensure Big Brothers Big Sisters of South Central West Virginia can continue providing the important programs we offer to the amazing kids we serve."

If you would like to donate or be a mentor, McDowell said to contact her at 304.746.7900 or sara@BigLittleWV.org. You can donate online at www.BigLittleWV.org.