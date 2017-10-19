Gayle Manchin Speaks At Community Foundation of the Two Virginias Dinner

The Community Foundation of the Virginias held its annual dinner Thursday Evening at Fincastle on the Mountain to celebrate the year's success.

This year's Keynote speaker is former West Virginia First Lady and Current West Virginia Secretary of Education and the Arts in Governor Justice's Cabinet, Gayle Manchin.

Mrs. Manchin spoke about how vital that everyone work as one to help make their communities great places to live.

She also encouraged the leaders to always strive to make sure our future generations are taught everything they need to advance their lives to be successful.

This fundraiser is an annual event with community members collecting funds for their many charities.

According to Executive Director James "Smokey" Shott the foundation supports the educational needs of area students with scholarships as well as the work of area organizations that sponsor projects in Education, Human Services and the Arts.