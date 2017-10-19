WVSSAC Soccer Sectional Update 10/19 - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

WVSSAC Soccer Sectional Update 10/19

Posted:

Bluefield, WV

WVVA-TV

WVSSAC HS Soccer Sectionals 10/19

AA/A Region 3 Section 2 Boys Semifinals

Oak Hill 8 Bluefield 1

Pikeview 1 Shady Spring 0

Championship: Pikeview vs. Oak Hill, Paul Cline Complex 2 pm Saturday

AAA Region 3 Section 2 Finals

Boys: Princeton 4 Greenbrier East 3

Girls: Greenbrier East 5 Princeton 2

