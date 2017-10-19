Allen sparking the G-Men attack

Bluefield, VA

WVVA-TV

Cam Allen had spent most of his high school career as a receiver, but this year Graham moved him to QB. And the move has paid off. "Coming in at QB I knew I had a lot of responsibilities for my team. Its been a transition, now I have to be a leader for my team and be more vocal than I did last year."

Allen has used his new platform to assume a bigger leadership role, one he has taken in stride. "Everytime you do something good everyone is going to praise you. But, that one mistake everyone might blame you for it. So got to fight through it."

Cam has recently come off the inured list, and his impact in his first games back has been immediate. "We had to make some adjustments on the fly. The return of Cam has been good for us. So far, he is getting better every week so we hope he comes out and plays well on Friday" said head coach Tony Palmer.

He might be a upperclassmen in age, but he is still young at the position. Making his daily growth something to watch. "He's learning the position. This is probably is 4th start so he's still young at the position. He is still growing and he's making strides each week to be a better QB."

Allen knows the G-Men have set out for some big goals this season. But, they all start with a victory over their rival in Richlands. "Last year after being up 10-0 in the playoffs against them, we want to come back this week and work hard and get revenge on them."