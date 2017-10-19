Pikeview and Mount View in a must win

Welch, WV

WVVA-TV

To Mercer County where one of the hottest teams outside of Bluefield resides. Pikeview has won 4 in a row to improve to 6-2 on the season. The Panthers stayed put at 14th in the latest Class AA ratings. The combination of Evan Rose and Hunter Mitchelson have been lethal putting up close to 1200 total yards during this winning streak. They will take on a desperate Mt View team on Friday night. One who is looking to get back into the playoff hunt, but they know their quest for the postseason is more important. "Just looking at the AA ranks, I don't think you can have a hiccup. You have to win out to get in. There are some real good ballclubs in AA. They've beaten a lot of good AAA teams. We know we are playing it one game at a time and we hope to get 2 more" said head coach Bobby Wyatt.

Now over to their opponent on Friday night. Mt View has been struggling as of late. The Golden Knights have dropped back to back games, and now find themselves on the outside of the Class A top 16 in a must win situation. The offensive attack has not been what it was in the first 6 games of the season. They know they are facing a pretty stout defense in Pikeview, but the goal as always is to score more than their opponents. "Its very important. If we beat Pikeview, we'll get into the playoffs. Its a playoff game for us and them because they are ranked 14th. We are going to go out and battle and try to make it to the playoffs" said junior Elijah Barner.