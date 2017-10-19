Mercer Co. Commission starts fall clean up initiative

The Mercer County Commission has set out to remind citizens of the safe ways to get rid of yard brush and debris.

Starting October 20th the commission along with the county litter control will be initiating a fall clean up.

The "Keep Mercer Clean" initiative encourages people to grab rakes and trash bags and properly dispose of leaves and brush.

The county litter control says there are three ways to get rid of your yard waste.

"Composting would probably be the best way to dispose of it, and then you can take it to the landfill and also burning," said Josh Parks of the Mercer County Litter Control. "Everybody's raking leaves, trimming trees for the winter time so this is a good time to practice proper disposal habits."

Commissioner Greg Puckett says cleaning up will go a long way to helping Mercer County be a tourism destination.

"We want to promote an area of pride and hope and it starts with each of us," Puckett said.

Parks encourages citizens to become familiar with the burning laws if you do choose to burn your leaves and yard clippings.

The fall cleanup initiative will continue until November 1st.