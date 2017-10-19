WV Sec. of Ed and Arts Gayle Manchin to speak at Community Foundation dinner

West Virginia's Secretary of Education and the Arts Gayle Conelly Manchin is set to speak at the Community Foundation of the Virginia's Annual Dinner.

Secretary Manchin is an American educator who served an eight-year term on the West Virginia Board of Education from 2007 to 2015, and served a two-year term as the President of the Board from 2013 to 2014.

She appeared as the Foundation's speaker in 2005.



On January 13, 2017, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice appointed her to his cabinet as the Secretary of Education and the Arts.

The Annual Dinner will be at Fincastle on the Mountain, beginning at 6:00 p.m.

WVVA's Alexis Johnson spoke with Sec. Manchin on how she felt to be honored as the keynote speaker at the event.