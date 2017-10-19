WV Sec. of Ed and Arts Gayle Manchin to speak at Community Foundation dinner

U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith discusses Drug-Take-Back-Day and shares his optimism on the future of energy industry.More >>
The Mercer County Commission has set out to remind citizens of the safe ways to get rid of yard brush and debris. Starting October 20th the commission along with the county litter control will be initiating a fall clean up.More >>
West Virginia's Secretary of Education and the Arts Gayle Conelly Manchin is set to speak at the Community Foundation of the Virginia's Annual Dinner.More >>
A groundbreaking ceremony was held Thursday for a multi-million dollar investment to move Tazewell Community Health from its current location.More >>
The Greenbrier Humane Society and Family Refuge Center are partnering together to bring awareness for domestic violence victims with their "Woof, Wag, Walk, and Roll" event on Saturday, October 21st.More >>
More than 30 men and women have been indicted by the latest grand jury in McDowell County. Charges include breaking and entering, burglary, drug offenses, DUI causing death, intimidation, kidnapping, malicious wounding, murder, and wanton endangermentMore >>
Kroger began online ordering and curbside pickup on Thursday at its store at Beckley Crossing, the first online ordering service in Southern West Virginia.More >>
A traffic stop leads to two arrests on drug charges and possible hunting violations.More >>
