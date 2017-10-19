Medical center investing $3.2 million in new facility

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Thursday for a multi-million dollar investment to move Tazewell Community Health from its current location.

The $3.2 million project will be located at the former site of the old health department building on Ben Bolt Avenue in Tazewell. It will be be more than double the size of the current facility, housing 14 examination rooms. The move will create eight new jobs and expand services.

"The new site will increase the scope of services to include dental, pediatric, optometry, and radiology services," said Southwest Virginia Community Health Systems CEO Bryan Haynes.

Tazewell Community Health also provides primary medical care for adults and children, behavioral health, and substance abuse treatment.

Haynes spoke about need to improve the health of residents in Tazewell County. [We are] "there to enhance, not replace any health care services being offered in the community."

U.S. Representative Morgan Griffith and Virginia Delegate Will Moorefield also made remarks at the ceremony.

Read the full news release below;