Greenbrier County organizations partner to raise awareness for domestic violence

The Greenbrier Humane Society and Family Refuge Center are partnering together to bring awareness for domestic violence victims with their "Woof, Wag, Walk, and Roll" event on Saturday, October 21st.

"We partnered with the Family Refuge Center to actually give those victims of Domestic Violence a place, a solution, where they actually bring their animals until they can figure out what is the next step for them," said Executive Director of the Greenbrier Humane Society, Mereda Doss.

"Our victims will not leave their abusive situations because they have animals and there's nowhere for those animals to go, so our partnership with them has become extremely important because they provide us with that additional resource for our clients to be able to shelter their animals when there's nowhere else for them to go," added Jamie Baker, Domestic Violence Program Coordinator at Family Refuge Center in Lewisburg.

"We don't want anyone in our area to feel like they have to stay in a bad situation that's unsafe for them, their kids, or their animals. We will help you with that," continued Doss.

The correlation between domestic violence victims and their pets is shocking.

"Up to 65% of people in a domestic violence situation will actually stay in that situation because they don't know where to house their animal," Doss informed.

This partnership is letting victims know there are people willing and able to help.

"You don't have to be afraid to step out, step forward. Give us a call. We're here to help you," Baker said.

"We're all here to help and it's wonderful when all these organizations can get together and do something like this to let the community know we are here for you," said Doss.

The Woof, Wag, Walk, and Roll event is at Midland Trail Park in White Sulphur Springs on Saturday from noon to 3 PM. There will be fun activities such as a Halloween contest for your pets, donation based micro chipping and donation based nail clipping, and a free pet photo booth.