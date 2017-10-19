October 2017: Murder, DUI with death among McDowell County indic - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

October 2017: Murder, DUI with death among McDowell County indictments

Posted:
Michael Kennedy Michael Kennedy
Richard Keith Edwards Richard Keith Edwards

More than 30 men and women have been indicted by the latest grand jury in McDowell County.

Charges include breaking and entering, burglary, drug offenses, DUI causing death, intimidation, kidnapping, malicious wounding, murder, and wanton endangerment 

Michael Glenn Kennedy, 33, of Iaeger, WV has been indicted on two counts of first degree murder, two counts of felony murder, robbery, burglary, grand larceny, and transferring stolen property. Police say Kennedy murdered his estranged wife Jessica Daugherty and her 16-year-old son Jeremy. Click here to read a previous report. 

Richard Edwards, 41, of Iaeger, WV has been indicted for a fatal crash in April on Route 52 in the Panther area. The victim, Lona Dotson, 78, of Johnnycake, WV died at the scene. Edwards is charged with driving intoxicated causing death, negligent homicide, child neglect resulting in serious injury, and gross child neglect creating substantial risk of serious bodily injury. Click here to read a previous report. 

Below is the full list of indictments for the October 2017 term: 

