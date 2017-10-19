Kroger starts online ordering, curbside pickup in Beckley and Princeton

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) Kroger began online ordering and curbside pickup on Thursday at its store at Beckley Crossing, the first online ordering service in Southern West Virginia.

A second location, the Kroger on Stafford Drive in Princeton, is expected to start curbside pickup on Friday.



Approximately 15 new jobs have been created at the store to staff ClickList. Customers order their groceries from a computer or mobile device and pick them up curbside on the same day. They pay online at the time they order.



According to representatives at Kroger, more than 40,000 items are available through ClickList. They include fresh meat and produce. However, West Virginia regulations prohibit the sale of alcohol, tobacco, and pharmacy prescriptions. Hot foods and gift cards are also excluded.



"Customers say their usual weekly shopping takes 90 minutes or more, and using ClickList reduces that time to 20 minutes," said Allison McGee, corporate affairs manager for Kroger's Mid-Atlantic Division.



Customers place their order at http://www.kroger.com/ClickList

Initially, Kroger is waving the $4.95 service charge for each customer's first three orders. No minimum purchase is required.