2 arrested on drug charges, spotlighting deer

A traffic stop leads to two arrests on drug charges and possible hunting violations.

According to the Greenbrier County Sheriff's Office, around 3 a.m. on Wednesday an officer with the Quinwood Police and a deputy with the sheriff's office stopped a vehicle with "a simple driving infraction" when they noticed a deer sticking out of the trunk.

After further investigation, officers discovered the occupants were spotlighting deer. They also found multiple illegal drugs in the vehicle.

Nicholas J. Sebert, 28, of Mount Nebo, WV is charged with possession with intent to deliver. Christopher L. Sigman, 22, of Summersville, WV is charged with conspiracy. Both men have been arraigned.

The investigation is ongoing and other charges are pending.

***the photos are courtesy of the West Virginia Natural Resources Police