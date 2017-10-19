2 arrested on drug charges, spotlighting deer - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

2 arrested on drug charges, spotlighting deer

Posted:
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVVA) -

A traffic stop leads to two arrests on drug charges and possible hunting violations.

According to the Greenbrier County Sheriff's Office, around 3 a.m. on Wednesday an officer with the Quinwood  Police and a deputy with the sheriff's office stopped a vehicle with "a simple driving infraction" when they noticed a deer sticking out of the trunk. 

After further investigation, officers discovered the occupants were spotlighting deer. They also found multiple illegal drugs in the vehicle. 

Nicholas J. Sebert, 28, of Mount Nebo, WV is charged with possession with intent to deliver. Christopher L. Sigman, 22, of Summersville, WV is charged with conspiracy. Both men have been arraigned. 

The investigation is ongoing and other charges are pending. 

***the photos are courtesy of the West Virginia Natural Resources Police

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.