Study: Lower-income kids give more time to TV, digital media

President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell appear together to laud their relationship and claim that, reports to the contrary, they are unified in support of a joint GOP agenda.

President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell appear together to laud their relationship and claim that, reports to the contrary, they are unified in support of a joint GOP agenda.

More people displaced by Northern California wildfires have been told they can go home

More people displaced by Northern California wildfires have been told they can go home

Trump is hailing Greece's economic recovery as he welcomes Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras to the White House

Trump is hailing Greece's economic recovery as he welcomes Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras to the White House

Trump is hailing Greece's economic recovery as he welcomes Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras to the White House

Trump is hailing Greece's economic recovery as he welcomes Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras to the White House

A week after fleeing raging wildfires, tens of thousands of emotionally ravaged Californians have drifted back home to find their lives and their communities dramatically altered.

A week after fleeing raging wildfires, tens of thousands of emotionally ravaged Californians have drifted back home to find their lives and their communities dramatically altered.

A week after fleeing raging wildfires, tens of thousands of emotionally ravaged Californians have drifted back home to find their lives and their communities dramatically altered.

A week after fleeing raging wildfires, tens of thousands of emotionally ravaged Californians have drifted back home to find their lives and their communities dramatically altered.

Trump and the new politics of honoring families of the fallen

Trump and the new politics of honoring families of the fallen

Chris Allen's mysterious illness on a private 2014 visit to Havana illustrates how profoundly damaging the Cuba mystery has been for two long-estranged neighbors that only recently sought to patch up their relationship

Chris Allen's mysterious illness on a private 2014 visit to Havana illustrates how profoundly damaging the Cuba mystery has been for two long-estranged neighbors that only recently sought to patch up their relationship

As US warns of Cuba attacks, tourists ask: Were we hit, too?

As US warns of Cuba attacks, tourists ask: Were we hit, too?

Twitter vowed to crack down further on hate speech and sexual harassment on its platform, days after CEO Jack Dorsey said in a tweet-storm that the company was "still" not doing enough to protect its users.

Twitter vowed to crack down further on hate speech and sexual harassment on its platform, days after CEO Jack Dorsey said in a tweet-storm that the company was "still" not doing enough to protect its users.

Memo to the many places vying for Amazon's second headquarters: It ain't all food trucks and free bananas.

Memo to the many places vying for Amazon's second headquarters: It ain't all food trucks and free bananas.

Site of Amazon's HQ2 has much to learn from Seattle

Site of Amazon's HQ2 has much to learn from Seattle

A survey finds that children in lower-income families spend more time watching TV or using electronic devices than kids in more affluent homes.

A survey finds that children in lower-income families spend more time watching TV or using electronic devices than kids in more affluent homes.

Missouri officials are proposing an innovation corridor between Kansas City and St. Louis for a new Amazon location instead of a single headquarters in one of the metropolitan areas.

Missouri officials are proposing an innovation corridor between Kansas City and St. Louis for a new Amazon location instead of a single headquarters in one of the metropolitan areas.

A multistate manhunt that kept the Mid-Atlantic region on alert for more than 10 hours ended when officers on foot chased down a man they say shot six people, killing three, in two separate shootings.

A multistate manhunt that kept the Mid-Atlantic region on alert for more than 10 hours ended when officers on foot chased down a man they say shot six people, killing three, in two separate shootings.

The Kaiser Family Foundation has found more stability in state Medicaid programs after recent years of surging enrollments and costs.

The Kaiser Family Foundation has found more stability in state Medicaid programs after recent years of surging enrollments and costs.

The federal government is collecting public comment on a proposal to drill in Arctic waters from an artificial island.

The federal government is collecting public comment on a proposal to drill in Arctic waters from an artificial island.

An appeals court has temporarily stayed a judge's ruling that would have allowed a pregnant 17-year-old being held in a Texas facility for unaccompanied immigrant children to obtain an abortion.

An appeals court has temporarily stayed a judge's ruling that would have allowed a pregnant 17-year-old being held in a Texas facility for unaccompanied immigrant children to obtain an abortion.

A convicted sex offender who became known as Houston's "Tourniquet Killer" because of the way he strangled his multiple victims is set for execution Wednesday.

A convicted sex offender who became known as Houston's "Tourniquet Killer" because of the way he strangled his multiple victims is set for execution Wednesday.

By LYNN ELBER

AP Television Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Children in lower-income families spend more time watching TV and using electronic devices than kids in more affluent homes, according to a survey released Thursday.

The report by the nonprofit group Common Sense Media on the viewing habits of more than 1,400 children nationwide age 8 and under found that less-affluent youngsters spend nearly three-and-a-half hours daily watching TV and using varied devices including smartphones, tablets, laptops and video game players.

By comparison, kids in higher-income homes spend just under two hours on such activities. The offspring of better-educated parents also spend less time with media (1 hour, 37 minutes) compared with children of those with less education (2 hours, 50 minutes).

"Before we can begin to understand the impact of media and technology on kids and families, we have to better understand their attitudes and behaviors," James P. Steyer, the nonprofit group's CEO and founder, and Reveta Franklin Bowers, chair of its board, said in a preface to the report.

The survey found that Latino parents expressed the most concern about what their children are exposed to in media, including sex, violence and racial and gender stereotypes. African-American parents voiced somewhat less concern, with white parents expressing the least worry among ethnic groups.

But a majority of parents overall said their children's use of digital media helps boost learning and creativity.

The time youngsters spend reading or being read to has remained steady at 30 minutes daily, compared with previous studies in 2011 and 2013. But fewer than half (43 percent) of children under 2 are read to each day, counter to the American Academy of Pediatrics recommendation that reading to kids should begin at infancy to help develop language and literacy skills.

Nearly half (49 percent) of children are watching TV or using electronic media shortly before bedtime, contrary to the academy's recommendation of an hour gap between such activities and sleep.

According to its conclusion, the survey "should not be read as a judgment on the quality of children's time with media; rather, it is a snapshot of how media and technology are infused into daily life. Additional experimental and qualitative work is essential to better understanding the full implications of children's media use."

Other key findings:

- Children 8 and younger spend an average of 2 hours, 19 minutes daily with screen media, about the same as in prior study years. TV gets the lion's share, 58 minutes, but mobile has risen rapidly from 5 minutes daily in 2011 to 48 minutes in 2017.

- ?The "digital divide" is narrower but still exists between more and less affluent families. Home computers and internet access were found in 72 percent and 74 percent, respectively, of low-income homes, compared with 97 percent and 96 percent for higher-income families.

- In a surprising twist, children pick "old-fashioned" paper books over digital reading. Only three of the 29 minutes that kids spend reading each day are on electronic devices.

___

Online:

www.commonsense.org/research

___

Lynn Elber can be reached at lelber@ap.org and on Twitter at http://twitter.com/lynnelber.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.