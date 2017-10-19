Virginia man killed in Greenbrier County crash - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Virginia man killed in Greenbrier County crash

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVVA) -

A Virginia man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 64 in Greenbrier County.

According to Sheriff Bruce Sloan, the fatal crash occurred shortly before midnight Wednesday near the Virginia/West Virginia border.

Sloan said the driver, identified David Scott Thaxton, 42, of Chesapeake, VA was traveling westbound when "appeared to have drifted into the median" and began to roll. Thaxton was ejected during the crash.

The crash remains under investigation. 

