DUI Simulator aims to discourage drunk driving

Students at Pikeview High School got a hands-on demonstration of driving under the influence. The DUI Simulator, a tool of the Alcohol Beverage Control Administration and the Governor's Highway Safety Program, made a stop at the high school, and allowed students old enough to drive, to sit behind the wheel of the simulator.

When the students start driving, they are completely sober. However, the further a driver travels, the higher their blood alcohol content rises, eventually reaching a BAC of .08.

The coordinator of the program, Dan Pickens, says this is a vital tool in preventing drunk driving. "Kids are kids. They learn better by experience. Just because we tell them something is a certain way, they may not believe it. So this gives us a chance to let them see it for themselves."

Pickens says the warranty has expired on the current simulator. He's hoping the program can receive more funding so they can get a new, updated model. If something happens to the current simulator, he's unsure of what would happen to the program.