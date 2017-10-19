Parachutists to gather in West Virginia for Bridge Day - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Parachutists to gather in West Virginia for Bridge Day

Posted: Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. (AP) - Thrillseekers from across the globe are converging on West Virginia for an annual bridge-jumping event.

Saturday's Bridge Day festival in Fayetteville is being held for the 38th year. It is the one day a year that it's legal to jump off the 876-foot high span across the New River Gorge.

Hundreds of BASE-jumping parachutists make the annual leap off the bridge. The acronym BASE stands for the places from which jumpers usually leap: buildings, antennae, spans and earth.

More than 80,000 people are expected to walk across the bridge. Rappellers also will make their way from a cat walk under the bridge to the river below. Also available to anyone for $159 will be an 800-foot-long high line slide that drops 300 vertical feet.

The 3,030-foot-long bridge opened to traffic in October 1977.

Online:

https://officialbridgeday.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.