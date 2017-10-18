Bluefield State debuts new robot

The department of Mechanical Engineering Technology at Bluefield State College debuted some new technology today.

Meet Sawyer. Sawyer is a robotic arm. In today's demonstration, Sawyer was able to successfully pour a bottle of water into a cup, then give the cup of water to a faculty member. The arm was guided by a computerized program, written by Bluefield State students Regan Sibold, a senior, and sophomore Colin Dalton. The students had to assemble the arm themselves, then create the coded program that Sawyer follows. Sibold says it took a lot of tinkering at first. "We had it working completely, and it was just a little bit off one of the locations. So we moved the table thinking (that would fix it). No! It threw the whole program off. We then had to rewrite the program!"

The funds for Sawyer came through a grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission. Associate Professor Jeff McFadden says he's aware of more than 10 companies in the region, looking for skilled workers who can operate technology like this. "And their focus, really, is to find gainful employment for displaced coal workers... mine workers. And this technology fits right into that."

Dalton explains this technology will eventually work it's way into factories and warehouses. "Assembly line type of stuff. It can actually pick up items off of a moving conveyer belt, and move them to their next location in the process."

Funds from the ARC grant that weren't used on Sawyer will be put towards acquiring more technology and electronics for the department.