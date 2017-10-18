Richlands magic shop speaks out after ban on tarot card readings

The owners of Mountain Magic in Richlands say they feel personally attacked after the police department ordered them to stop telling customers' fortunes through tarot card readings.

Richlands Chief of Police says the owners were in violation of a zoning ordinance (B-2 General Business). The license to practice fortune telling, palm readings, and psychic services does not exist, according to Chief Frank Dorton.

"There is not a permitted use for tarot card reading in the zoning laws in the town of Richlands," Dorton says. “They can apply to the zoning commission to have it added as a permitted use and if it gets added then they would be aloud to obtain a license to do that.”

However the co-owner of Mountain Magic says he feels the ban came as community members disagreed with what they do inside the shop.

“I really think since the store started, it’s become a place where witchy people come and meet each other and I really think that's what they want out of town and they’re using the tarot just as a way to shut that down," Mullins said. "We’ve tried to keep all the trouble down. But a lot of people have been driving by here screaming at us, taping stuff to our signs that say we’re the devil."

However, Dorton says the town has no say in whether fortune telling is right or wrong.

"The town of Richlands doesn’t take a position on whether tarot reading is good or bad. The only reason Mountain Magic cannot do tarot reading at their place of business is they do not have a business license to do that."

The owners of Mountain Magic must go through the process of getting tarot reading added to the zoning ordinance as a permitted use of a business. Afterward, the shop owners would have to apply and be approved for the license to continue telling fortunes, according to Dorton.

WVVA also spoke with the Richlands Town Manager Tim Taylor who says he was unaware that Mountain Magic was offering tarot card readings for free, and that he was unsure if that was still a violation of the ordinance. Taylor said he will have to further discuss the matter with Chief Dorton.