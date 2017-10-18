Bluefield College looking to keep the momentum going

Bluefield, VA

To the other side of Mercer County where Bluefield College will be back at home this Saturday The Rams will welcome in the University of the Cumblerands to Mitchell Stadium. Bluefield is coming off a historic win last Saturday at Point getting to 4 wins. Their best total since bringing back the program in 2012. The Patriots will enter at 4-3 after back to back losses to start the month of October. Head coach Dewey Lusk says making history has been great, but his guys need to continue the momentum. "Its been fun, but the only thing is we have to keep it going. Its nice to look at the top of the Appalachian Division and see Bluefield next to Reinhardt. Our motto is to be 1-0 after each week, and that is our goal to 1-0 after this week."