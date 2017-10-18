No one hurt in White Sulphur Springs house fire Tuesday night

A house fire broke out Tuesday night around 8:30 PM in the White Sulphur Springs area on Waids Draft Road right off Route 92.

No one was in the home at the time of the fire. The owners, who now live in Roanoke, Virginia, received a Facebook message from a neighbor saying their house, which has been in their family for 110 years, was on fire.

Anthony Creek Volunteer Fire Department, Lewisburg Fire Department, Frankford Volunteer Fire Department, White Sulphur Springs Fire Department, and Anthony Creek EMS responded to the scene.

The origin of the fire was the furnace.