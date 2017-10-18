No one hurt in White Sulphur Springs house fire Tuesday night

A Mercer County teacher is charged with numerous crimes after police say he engaged in sexual acts with a 15-year-old boy in Virginia.More >>
The owners of Mountain Magic in Richlands say they feel personally attacked after the police department ordered them to stop telling customers' fortunes through tarot card readings.More >>
A house fire broke out Tuesday night around 8:30 PM in the White Sulphur Springs area on Waids Draft Road right off Route 92. No one was in the home at the time of the fire.More >>
An Uptown Beckley business cleared its last hurdle with the city on Wednesday to install new limited video lottery machines.More >>
A stabbing investigation is underway in Raleigh County after a man "left for dead" was able to make his way to a home for help.More >>
Deputies arrest a man on a bigamy charge for getting married this past summer while he was still married to another woman.More >>
Deputies in Raleigh County arrested a man on attempted murder charges after they say he purposely hit two people with his vehicle.More >>
Big names will be filling the Raleigh County Convention Center on Friday night for the 2017 Beckley Gospel Celebration.More >>
