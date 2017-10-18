Concord ready to break through vs. UNC Pembroke

Athens, WV

WVVA-TV

Concord will be back at home this Saturday and back on our air at noon. The Mountain Lions will look to get back on the right track this week, and they may have the perfect opponent to do that against.

UNC Pembroke will make its way to Athens on Saturday afternoon. The Braves are 1-5 on the season, and much like Concord have struggled to find any success on offense. Pembroke made it to the Division II playoffs last year, but has fallen on hard times in 2017. Concord is entering the final stretch of their season, and they know a win this Saturday will do wonders for their confidence this year and next year. "Now we want to put all that together at the same time and finish firing on all cylinders. This is what we are going to do and we are certainly capable of doing it. And we look forward to this weekend being the start of that" said head coach Paul Price.