Midland Trail looking to stay unbeaten at Nicholas Co

Summersville, WV

WVVA-TV

There are not many games in the area for week 9 of the high school football season, but the ones we do have are pretty special. Up in Summersville there will be a battle of playoff contending teams in different classes. As the Patriots in Fayette County look to keep their unbeaten record clean.

In Hico, the Midland Trail continues to be the talk of Class A. The Patriots rolled past county rival Fayetteville last week to improve to 8-0 on the season. This week they make the short trip up to Summersville to take on AA playoff contender Nicholas County. Trying to keep a perfect season alive and earn some big playoffs points as well. Head coach Frank Isaacs says the game plan for coming out with a win on Friday night is a simple one. "Like I've said all year, we've got to be more physical than they are. If we come out and we're more physical than they are, then we're going to win. If they're more physical than us, it's as simple as that. so we have to play Midland Trail brand football and knock them in the mouth, and see how the scoreboard ends at the end of the night."

To the Patriots opponent on Friday night. Nicholas County will enter this game at 5-2 coming off a road win at Westside. Rated just a spot outside of the Class AA top 16, and playing a less than stellar schedule, the Grizziles will need to win out in order to crack that playoff field. This group does not have much room for error coming into this game, and head coach Gene Morris says every game could be a elimination game. "They knew that three losses would knock them out of the playoffs and we understand the same thing We've extended that for a week and hopefully that's what we can continue to do. We know that all of these are must wins."