Uptown Beckley business clears last city hurdle to obtain lottery machines

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) An Uptown Beckley business cleared its last hurdle with the city on Wednesday to install new limited video lottery machines.



Melody's Restaurant and Bar on Neville Street was given the green light by Beckley's Zoning Board of Appeals at a hearing in council chambers.



The decision now allows the restaurant's owner, Harper Rentals, to apply for a license from the West Virginia Lottery Commission to move forward.



"The sad truth is as good as Melody's does on Fridays and Saturdays, it's not a winning property in terms of profit. This ensures we can go a little longer," explained Harper Rentals Pres. Matthew Bickey.



Earlier in the year, city leaders moved to align a local ordinance requiring lottery parlors to stay a thousand feet away from a church down to 300 feet in accordance with state law.

A representative from the First Baptist Church in Uptown turned out to Wednesday's hearing to oppose the move on moral grounds and also voiced concerns over parishioner safety traveling to and from church.



Bickey responded to those concerns by saying the restaurant would not even be open on Sunday, except in the event of special events. "That would be rare. Unless there was a musical or something."



Jim Chambers, the owner of Brown Dog Bottom on Neville Street, also turned out to oppose, arguing the ordinance puts other local businesses interested in implementing a similar model at a disadvantage by the requirement that they stay a thousand feet apart.



"If you're another property owner, it penalizes you," said Chambers, referencing businesses on Neville, Main, and Prince streets that could be impacted.

In addition to city taxes collected on the revenue from the machines, Bickey said 48 percent of the profit will go to the state of West Virginia. He said the rest would be split between the restaurant and the company that owns the license.